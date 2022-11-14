The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Cameron Joseph Lydic, 28, Sarasota. Charges: resist officer with violence, DUI and neglect child without great bodily harm. Bond: none.
• Kenneth Robert Smith, 73, 16000 block of Edile Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: aggravated assault and discharging a firearm in public. Bond: none.
• Jaccarie Montreal Layne, 24, Port Charlotte. Charge: violate domestic violence injunction. Bond: none.
• Sean Frances Donnelly, 56, 4100 block of Yucatan Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, operate motor vehicle without valid license and drug possession. Bond: $8,500.
• Gerald Dee Wiggins Jr., 28, Elba, Ala. Charge: resist officer without violence. Bond: none.
• Alex Bradley Howard, 35, Coleman, Ala. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $5,000.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
• Dawn Marie Nolley, 38, 2600 block of Southeast McClelland Drive, Arcadia. Charge: aggravated battery. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Officer reported the following arrests:
• Ryan Michael Boley, 47, 1700 block of Natronia Drive, North Port. Charge: damage property. Bond: $500.
• Michelle Denise Vanoy, 49, 300 block of East Langsner Street, Englewood. Charge: battery on an officer, firefighter or EMT. Bond: none.
• John David McClure, 60, 2100 block of Forked Creek Drive, Englewood. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Daniel Richard Burda, 50, 1700 block of Stimmel Street, North Port. Charges: DUI and DUI with refusal to submit DUI testing. Bond: $620.
• Luis Gabriel Galan, 29, 4300 block of Dutilly Road, North Port. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
• Michael Edward Lindsey, 46, 11000 block of Kimberly Avenue, Englewood. Charges: methamphetamine traffic, heroin traffic, evidence destroying, resist officer without violence and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Jessica Ellicya Thomas, 42, Peachtree and Ecker Lane, North Port. Charge: drug possession. Bond: $2,500.
Compiled by Morgan Simpson
