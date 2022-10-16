The Charlotte County Sheriff’s office reported the following arrests:
Kelly Jo Torres, 44, address withheld. Charge: Battery by touch or strike. Bond: None.
Jennifer Pauline Tichacek, 35, 300 block of Kerrigan Circle. Port Charlotte. Charge: Battery by touch or strike. Bond: None.
Volney Myers Cothern, 62, 4000 block of Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Charge: Out of county warrant. Bond: $5,000.
Daniel Scott Mathews, 38, 13000 block of Martha Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: Resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $5,000.
Brian Anthony Trimarco, 49, 200 block of Bruce Street, Greenville, South Carolina. Charge: Out of county warrant. Bond: None.
Devan Lee Craig, 23, 200 block of Blue Jay Road, Dale, Texas. Charges: Possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, smuggling contraband into a detention facility. Bond: $6,500.
Keith Allen Wallace, 31, 500 block of McDonald Lane, Cedar Creek, Texas. Charge: Driving while license is suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s office reported the following arrests:
Danielle Marie Zuknick, 36, 2000 block of Nabatoff Street, North Port. Charges: Possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.
Rebecca Lynn Callahan, 24, 200 block of Greendale Road, North Port. Charge: Out of county warrant. Bond: None.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Jessica Rachelle Clark, 32, 15000 block of Lime Drive, Punta Gorda, Charge: Possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
Eric Micheal Carbonare, 37, 2000 block of Argula Driver, North Port. Charge: Burglar to a dwelling or structure causing more than $1,000 in damages. Bond: $200,000.
Frank Aaron Reed McDaniel, 58, 1500 block of Sofia Lane, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI alcohol or drugs. Bond: $500.
Tyler Hunter Pendelton, 25, 300 block of Ortiz Boulevard, North Port. Charges: Charges: DUI, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia. Battery on an officer, resisting arrest with violence. Bond: $12,500.
• Matthew Edwin Dubovoy, 19, 2600 block of Johannesberg Road, North Port. Charges: battery: touch or strike; contempt of court; violate injunction protection domestic violence. Bond: $100,000.
• Noah Tyner Osborne, 25, Stuart. Charge: DUI — unlawful blood alcohol: DUI influence of alcohol or drugs. Bond: $120.
Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Michael Wayne Pizzolato II, 38, 3800 block of Portair Avenue, North Port. Charge: probation violation: intimidate/force witness/two counts simple battery. Bond: none.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
Benjamin Alexander Whiteaker, 30, 100 block of Aysen Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI alcohol or drugs. Bond: $1,000.
DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Jairo Bernadac-Gonzalez, 32, 2400 block of Southeast Shady Oak Circle, Arcadia. Charge: deal in stolen property. Bond: $7,500.
• Tavaras Leshaun McBride, 42, Lake Placid. Charge: failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Christopher Lee Morales, 32, 4100 block of Southeast Highway 31, Arcadia. Charge: battery — second or subsequent offense. Bond: $25,000.
