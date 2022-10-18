The Charlotte County Sheriff’s office reported the following arrests:
• Brandon Ray Grainger, 35, 27000 Monte Cristo Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, probation violation, drug possession. Bond: none.
• Richard William Lainson, 43, 7300 block of Desant Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia, drug possession, probation violation. Bond: none.
• Billy David Tyler Jr. 56, 400 block of Liddy Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Paige Burns, 46. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Joseph Douglas Hendershot, 46, 3100 block of Holly Avenue, Englewood. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia, 4 counts drug possession, marijuana possession and possessing a field box with registered mark. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Barbara Marie Costello-Morales, 54, Pink Flamingo Hotel, Punta Gorda. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $1,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s office reported the following arrests:
• Rebecca Lynn Callahan, 24, 200 block of Greendale Road, North Port. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: None.
• Luis Gutierrez Marcano, 48, 5400 block of Cleveland Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts fraud, and two counts of using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony. Bond: $6,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Kevin Anthony Bernard, 40, 22000 block of Tennyson Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $1,500.
• George Borbas, 61, Texas. Charges: burglary of occupied dwelling state of emergency, and trespassing. Bond: $20,500.
• Rebecca Lynn Callahan, 24, 2800 block of Greendale Road, North Port. Charges: battery. Bond: $10,000.
• Martin Gregory Sequeira, 36, Tampa. Charges: DUI with damage to property or person and driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $620.
• Jose Rivera, 27, 1700 block of Atwater Drive, North Port. Charge: aggravated battery. Bond: none.
• Timothy Lee Tackett, 53, Mississippi. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $120.
• Nicholas Wren Sargent, 24, 8100 block of Dorothy Ave., North Port. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrests:
• Robert H. Carr, 74, 22000 block of Marshall St., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,000.
• Benjamin Lewis Porter, 48, 11000 block of SW Crenshaw Ave., Arcadia. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,000.
The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:
• Adam Moses Dellea, 39, 11000 block of Anne Ave., Arcadia. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $20,000.
— Compiled by Morgan Simpson
Compiled by Morgan Simpson
