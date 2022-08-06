The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Raymond Fleming, 61, 1000 block of Slash Pine Circle, Punta Gorda. Charges: Driving while license is suspended. Bond: $1,000.
• Brian Christopher Broom, 50, 20000 block of Westchester Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: Battery by touch or strike, resisting officer without violence. Bond: $20,000.
• Daniel James Brady, 58, 1000 block of Bayshore Drive, Miami. Charge: DUI alcohol or drugs. Bond: $2,500.
• Corey Lee Johnson, 40, 6000 block of Spinnaker, Englewood. Charges: Failure to appear for a misdemeanor, violation of probation or community control, three underlying charges. Bond: $1,500.
• Sandra Denise Edwards, 58, 4000 block of Lockraven Boulevard, Baltimore, Md. Charge: Grand theft property more than $300 but less than $5,000. Bond: $5,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
• James Edward Ceglarek, 44, 500 block of Paul Morris Drive, Englewood. Charges: Flee/elude police, driving without a valid license, moving traffic violation, resisting officer without violence, battery, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $10,5070.
North Port Police Departmentreported the following arrests:
• Vincent Harvey, 37, 2000 block of Logsdon Street, North Port. Charge: Domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: None.
• Erika Lane, 29, 1000 block of Sterling Ridge Court, Columbus, Ohio. Charges: Driving while license is suspended, grand theft of a motor vehicle. Bond: $15,000.
• Patrick Charles Sullivan, 39, 3000 block of Fairchild Avenue, North Port. Charge: Burglary of an unoccupied structure. Bond: None.
