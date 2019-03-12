The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Barry Douglas Thomas, 52, 200 block of W. Ann St., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
• Gregory Thomas Lemons, 47, 22300 block of La Salle Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, resisting an officer without violence, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, violation of probation or community control, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $11,000.
• Daniel Norman Dignard, 49, of Nokomis. Charges: possession of cocaine with intent to sell, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $24,000.
• Rigoberto Benitez-Chavez, 35, of Fort Myers. Charge: permitting unauthorized operator to drive. Bond: $1,000.
• Tateanna Batieka Oksana Thompson, 24, of Roanoke, Virginia. Charges: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, possession of marijuana over 20 grams, and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $8,500.
• Michael John Maurno, 28, of Putnam Valley, N.Y. Charges: disorderly intoxication and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $4,000.
• Corey Lee Kelly, 44, 16500 block of Cape Horn Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI. Bond: $2,000.
• Larry Richard David Fuss, 51, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charges: larceny/petty theft first degree property $100 to under $300 and resisting a law enforcement officer or merchant during retail theft. Bond: $5,000.
• Virgil Franklin Thomas, 84, 28100 block of Senator Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $6,500.
• Jason Eugene Peel Sr., 38, 12400 block of Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, violation of probation or community control and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,000.
• Michael Matthew Cook, 29, address withheld. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Lucas Keaton Parr, 20, 1400 block of Kenesaw St., Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear and underlying charge. Bond: $5,000.
• Brandie Nicholle Anstett, 38, 22100 block of Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: selling heroin, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and selling marijuana. Bond: $24,000.
• Matthew Terrell Rowe, 27, of Nocatee. Charges: criminal mischief more than $1,000 in damage and shooting/throwing into vehicle or dwelling. Bond: $15,000.
• Ashley Marie Smith, 32, of Fort Myers. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,000.
• Gerson Orlando Cano-Figueroa, 18, of Fort Myers. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
• Christopher Mark Romanski, 54, 200 block of S. New York Ave., Englewood. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $570.
• Todd M. Matsinger, 45, 2000 block of Marylyn Ave., Englewood. Charges: off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $5,000.
• Amber Dawn Lewis, 37, of Cape Coral. Charges: four counts of underlying charges and two counts failure of defendant on bail to appear on misdemeanor. Bond: $26,500.
• Lee Patrick Dunne, 30, of Astoria, N.Y. Charges: disorderly intoxication and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $4,000.
• Jaqueline M. Maurno, 30, of Astoria, N.Y. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike, disorderly intoxication, and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $6,000.
• Pedro Crispin Mundo, 29, 2800 block of S.E. Norman Ave., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Scotty Lynn Whatley, 30, 6300 block of S.W. Pablo Ave., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Catrina Ann Arthur, 25, 21330 block of Austin Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of violation of probation (original charges: petty theft, first offense and resisting an officer without violence). Bond: none.
• Nichole Diane Gooch, 25, 4540 block of Galway Drive, Sarasota. Charges: hold for Charlotte County for carrying a concealed weapon or electric weapon or device, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear. Bond: $16,000.
• Patricia Ann Guenther, 66, 508 block of Padova Way, Venice. Charges: battery on an officer, firefighter, emergency medical technician, etc. Bond: $1,500.
• Robert Bruce Kruzel II, 27, 7459 block of Grand Concourse Street, Englewood. Charge: violation of probation (original charge: possession or use of narcotic equipment) Bond: none.
• Royce O'Neal Richard, 30, 3662 block of Inagua Avenue, North Port. Charges: hold for Sumter County for two counts of violation of probation (original charges: fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer and driving while license suspended or revoked).
• Darren Robert Schure, 32, 3720 block of West Price Boulevard, North Port. Charge: violation of probation (original charge: possession of a controlled substance). Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Terri Carolyn Curles, 54, 8364 block of Herbison Avenue, North Port. Charges: DUI and driving while license suspended, first offense. Bond: $120.
• Roland Howard Hembree, 49, 107 block of Palm Avenue, Nokomis. Charges: driving while license suspended, third or subsequent offense. Bond: $1,500.
• Kory Michael Kasevich, 30, 2585 block of Parrot Street, North Port. Charges: DUI and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $620.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• David James Sandison, 24, 1930 block of Faun Road, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance (THC oil) without a prescription and violation of probation (original charge: selling, manufacturing or distributing Schedule I and II drugs). Bond: none.
-Compiled by Liz Hardaway
