The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Patrick Brennan Noble, 32, of Sebastian, Florida. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,500.
• James Robert Hoffman, 40, 22100 block of Marshall Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Bradley Augard Augustin, 18, of North Port. Charges: leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage and out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
• Keith Tomas Maine, 39, of Rotonda West. Charge: retail theft of $300 or more. Bond: $5,000.
• David Bryan McElroy, 45, 15500 block of Mango Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: violation of injunction phoning contact communicating with petitioner, resisting an officer without violence and violation of probation or community control. Bond: $7,000.
• Bo Tyler Andrews, 28, 1200 block of Lemon St., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of a harmful new legend drug without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $6,000.
• Leigh Whitten, 55, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charges: breach of peace/disorderly conduct and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $5,000.
• Michael Anthony Britten, 30, 1400 block of Pulaski St., Port Charlotte. Charges: driver presented non-current insurance and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.
• Cassidy Ann Ketchum, 29, 21300 block of Austin Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: tampering with or fabricate physical evidence, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Daniel Christopher Mure Jr., 300 block of Fletcher St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,500.
• Branden Lane Gill, 35, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $677.
• Janine Franc, 66, of Pittsburgh. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
• Brett Richard White Sr., 30, of North Port. Charge: possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,500.
• Triny Raquelin Guerrero Diaz, 24, of Arcadia. Charge: larceny/petty theft first-degree property $100 to under $300. Bond: $2,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Devan Christensen, 44, 700 block of Sesame Street, Englewood. Charges: possession of methamphetamine and possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.
• Kaleb Miller, 19, 3100 block of East Arrowhead Road, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Marlena Anthony, 24, of Bradenton. Charges: trafficking 14 grams or more of methamphetamine, possession of heroin with intent to sell and possession or use of narcotics equipment. Bond: $8,000.
The Florida Highway Patrol Venice reported the following arrest:
• Juan Rivera-Rosario, 39, of Bradenton. Charges: violation of probation.
— Compiled by Liz Hardaway and Alexandra Herrera
