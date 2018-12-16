The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Tanya Michelle Dills, 30, 100 block of Ida Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: criminal registration. Bond: none.
Nina Jeanne Taylor, 34, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charges: petty theft, introduction of contraband into a county detention facility, possession of marijuana and possession of a harmful legendary new drug. Bond: $9,500.
Brandon John Tuttle, 30, 47300 block of Bermont Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license. Bond: none.
Marcia Lynn Wood, 57, 6000 block of Quince St., Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
Jacob Thomas Bachelder, 23, 12200 block of Maltz Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
Daniel Lee Shaw, 20, Church Ave., Englewood. Charge: sale of marijuana. Bond: $5,000.
— Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
