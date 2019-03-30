The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Bernard Charles Neff III, 66, 12500 block of Pannikin Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI and knowingly driving while license suspended. Bond: $7,500.

• Dominic Patrick Mucci, 56, 1100 block of Strasburg Dr., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and knowingly driving while license is suspended or revoked. Bond: $5,500.

• Vitaliy N. Kolesnik, 31, of Orlando, Fla. Charges: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $6,000.

• Alans Dionicio Serbellon Pena, 33, of Lehigh Acres, Fla. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.

• Jose Pascual Diego, 27, of Fort Myers, Fla. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.

• Amanda Michelle Byers, 42, of Venice, Fla. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $5,000.

• Loretta Mae Miller, 33, 22200 block of Vick St., Punta Gorda. Charge: disorderly intoxication. Bond: $1,000.

• Harold Earl Allen III, 38, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: trespass on property other than structure or conveyance. Bond: none.

• Marie Christian Irons, 56, 22100 block of Belinda Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession or use of drug paraphernalia, introduction of contraband into county detention facility, and DUI. Bond: $6,000.

• Jacob Joseph Steinman, 26, homeless of North Port. Charges: retail theft of $300 or more alone or coordinates with others, first degree larceny/petty theft of property $100 to under $300, resisting a law enforcement officer or merchant during retail theft and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: none.

• Jorge Alvarado-Carranza, 42, of Bradenton, Fla. Charge: driving with license expired more than six months. Bond: $1,000.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Jason Lee Cole, 42, 25500 block of Tevestine Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: resisting officer without violence. Bond: $3,500.

• Jordan Dwight Johnston, 25, 2400 block of Pelham Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.

• Arcie Darryl Knight, 65, of Indiantown, Fla. Charge: second degree larceny/petty theft, first offense. Bond: $2,500.

