The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Bernard Charles Neff III, 66, 12500 block of Pannikin Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI and knowingly driving while license suspended. Bond: $7,500.
• Dominic Patrick Mucci, 56, 1100 block of Strasburg Dr., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and knowingly driving while license is suspended or revoked. Bond: $5,500.
• Vitaliy N. Kolesnik, 31, of Orlando, Fla. Charges: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $6,000.
• Alans Dionicio Serbellon Pena, 33, of Lehigh Acres, Fla. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
• Jose Pascual Diego, 27, of Fort Myers, Fla. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
• Amanda Michelle Byers, 42, of Venice, Fla. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $5,000.
• Loretta Mae Miller, 33, 22200 block of Vick St., Punta Gorda. Charge: disorderly intoxication. Bond: $1,000.
• Harold Earl Allen III, 38, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: trespass on property other than structure or conveyance. Bond: none.
• Marie Christian Irons, 56, 22100 block of Belinda Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession or use of drug paraphernalia, introduction of contraband into county detention facility, and DUI. Bond: $6,000.
• Jacob Joseph Steinman, 26, homeless of North Port. Charges: retail theft of $300 or more alone or coordinates with others, first degree larceny/petty theft of property $100 to under $300, resisting a law enforcement officer or merchant during retail theft and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: none.
• Jorge Alvarado-Carranza, 42, of Bradenton, Fla. Charge: driving with license expired more than six months. Bond: $1,000.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Jason Lee Cole, 42, 25500 block of Tevestine Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: resisting officer without violence. Bond: $3,500.
• Jordan Dwight Johnston, 25, 2400 block of Pelham Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.
• Arcie Darryl Knight, 65, of Indiantown, Fla. Charge: second degree larceny/petty theft, first offense. Bond: $2,500.
-Compiled by Liz Hardaway
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.