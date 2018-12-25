Authorities said a former boxer named Buck Lee Wooley was arrested at 1 a.m. Christmas morning and charged with stabbing Christopher Ethridge in the back. Ethridge was reported to be in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries at Lee Memorial Hospital by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.
Wooley and Ethridge were homeless and camping on Christmas Eve near State Road 776 and Collingswood Boulevard when Wooley reportedly accused Ethridge of stealing his liquor supply. The details of the case were provided by a fellow homeless camper, Richard Bartch, who did not pay attention to the fight, but said he saw 48-year-old Wooley holding a black and orange pocketknife after the fight.
Bartch also said Wooley attempted to help Ethridge by pouring vodka on the wound, taping it, and helping Ethridge out of the woods where Ethridge declined to call police. It was Ethridge’s girlfriend who called the sheriff, although she said she had been asleep during the incident, In the ambulance, Ethridge became combative and had to be sedated.
Wooley was held on $50,000 bond.
Cops: Counterfeit $100 found
Justin Lee Atwood told sheriff’s deputies he was just trying to get cold medications for his wife at the Dollar General on U.S. 41 on Dec. 24.
After deputies arrested 30-year-old Atwood, staff at the Charlotte County Jail discovered what they believed to be a counterfeit $100 bill. Atwood said he did not know how it got there, and then, that his employer gave it to him, although he is unemployed.
Atwood is charged with petit larceny and possession of a counterfeit bank bill. He was held on $1,500 bond.
He was found carrying two Mucinex spray boxes, two Vicks Sinex boxes, one box of Mucinex regular strength and one extra-strength.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Buck Lee Wooley, 48, homeless, Charge: aggravated battery on a person using a deadly weapon, bond: $50,000.
• Tyler Scott McCavitt, 28, homeless, Charges: Battery by intentional touch or strike, bond: $3,500.
• Justin Lee Atwood, 30, homeless district 3, Charges: larceny, petit theft 2nd degree 1st offense, possession of counterfeit bank bills, bond: $1,500.
• Joseph Edward Lawrence, 24, 3300 block of Conway Boulevard, Charges: Operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, violation of probation or community control, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, other controlled substance, bond: none.
• Kathleen Anne Danahy, 41, 120 block of Dow Road, Port Charlotte, Charges: petit larceny, resisting law enforcement officer or merchant during retail theft, bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Roland Andrashko, 23, 2900 block of Cascabel Terrance, North Port. Charges: possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and driving while license suspended second offense. Bond: $2,500.
• Andrea Ava Brown, 37, 8200 block of Larrimore Avenue, North Port. Charge: petty theft, third subsequent offense. Bond: $1,500.
• Rick Michael Dougan, 63, 1100 block of Campanga Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.
• Devon James Nelson, 27, 6200 block of Tidwell Street, North Port. Charges: two counts of hit-and-run. Bond: $120.
• Charles Ellis Terry, 58, 6700 block of Hoemi Court, North Port. Charge: driving while license suspended, third subsequent offense. Bond: $1500.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Aaron Joseph Pol, 39, 4400 block of Trinity Church Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court (original charge: no driver’s license). Bond: $500.
—Compiled by Betsy Calvert & Victoria Villanueva-Marquez
