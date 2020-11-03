A Charlotte County man was arrested after leaving his dog “Snippy” to suffer in a hot car for 13 hours, police say.
The grey husky had a history of neglect, veterinarian documents show.
Snippy was examined by Englewood Animal Health Center and found to have significant discharge from his ear and was unable to walk. He was euthanized.
The owners, James and Sue Granato, “abandoned their animal and did not perform the legal obligation of providing care for his dog causing needless pain and suffering,” wrote an Animal Control Officer in a letter to the State Attorney’s Office.
Charlotte County Animal Control requested a warrant for James and Sue Granato’s arrests and a monetary donation to the Charlotte County Animal Care Trust Fund.
James Granato was arrested by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office on Friday on charges of animal abandonment and torture of animal with intent to hurt/injure/ kill.
“It’s totally off-based, wrong, in the lawyer’s hands and I'm not supposed to talk about it,” Granato told the Sun.
He was booked into the Charlotte County Jail and bonded out on $10,000 the next day.
His criminal arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 30.
Sue Granato has not been arrested, according to CCSO records.
