A Sarasota County duo broke into an empty Englewood home, brought drugs, and stole guns, police say.
Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home on the 1100 block of South Lane in Englewood when a security alarm was set off.
Deputies found Craig Klingel, 32, and Alyssa Benitich, 30, inside the home with a hypodermic needle, glass pipe, baggies of methamphetamine and clonazepam pills (also known as Klonapin).
When deputies arrived, the woman repeatedly stated her name was Cassandra, then admitted that she lied because she had a warrant out of Sarasota County, the report stated.
Deputies conducted a search warrant on Klingel’s car, and found firearms that had been stolen from the residence. He is a convicted felon.
Benitich told deputies that she was unaware if Klingel stole the guns because she was “probably in the closet doing drugs or showering and wasn’t watching him,” an arrest report says.
The pair was arrested Sunday, and both were being held at the Charlotte County Jail with no bond.
Klingel, of North Port, was charged with grand theft of firearm, possession of a firearm, ammunition or weapon by a Florida convicted felon, burglary of dwelling, structure or conveyance while armed, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription.
Benitich, of Sarasota, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, burglary of a dwelling, structure or conveyance while armed, grand theft of firearm, false ID given to a law enforcement officer and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription.
