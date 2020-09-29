A nude sunbather was catching some rays, and subsequently caught some criminal charges, police say.
Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Dr. Willard “Bill” Coy Preserve on Buck Creek in Englewood after a park employee reported a naked man lying on a dock with his genitals exposed, an arrest report states.
The employee asked Quentin Earl Schrock, 39, if he was enjoying the park, and he responded that he was.
Schrock told deputies he was sunbathing, and that he tried to position himself so he could not be seen if someone approached, deputies say.
He was trespassed from the Charlotte County park.
When deputies searched Schrock’s belongings, they found needles and methamphetamine, an arrest report says.
Schrock was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without prescription and exposure of sexual organs. He is being held at the Charlotte County Jail without bond.
An arrest report lists him as homeless of Englewood.
