Two convicted felons fleeing from Charlotte County were arrested by the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office early Thursday.
Matthew Sutton, 23, of North Port, and Dustin Lindsay, 22, of Port Charlotte, are in custody on a variety of charges.
On Wednesday night, Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted a traffic stop and the vehicle raced away, deputies say. It had last been seen near Winchester Boulevard and River Road.
Sarasota County deputies found the vehicle shortly after driving northbound on River Road near U.S. 41.
The driver spun around and started driving southbound more than 100 miles per hour on Interstate 75, and continued to flee from deputies by turning around twice on the interstate.
The car lost a tire, and the suspect ran away into the woods, authorities said. It was near Mile Marker 186 between the Sumter Boulevard and River Road exits.
By using K-9 and aviation units, deputies eventually found and arrested Sutton, who was listed as the driver. He was arrested about 12:30 a.m. Thursday.
Lindsay was the passenger in the car. He was arrested about 1:25 a.m. Thursday.
Both are convicted felons, authorities said.
Deputies found over 40 rounds of live ammunition inside the car.
Sutton was charged with fleeing to elude, resisting arrest, driving while license suspended, violation of probation and two counts of possession of ammunition by a convicted felon. He is in custody with no bond.
Lindsay was charged with two counts of possession of ammunition by a convicted felon. He is in custody on $15,000 bond.
