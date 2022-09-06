Robert Soden

Robert Ronald “Bobbie” Soden was identified from remains found in Fort Myers in 2007; authorities believe him to be one of the eight victims of Daniel Conahan, also known as the Hog Trail Killer.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY

FORT MYERS POLICE DEPARTMENT

FORT MYERS — Police have identified the body of another victim of a suspected serial killer from the 1990s.

The Fort Myers Police Department announced Tuesday that its investigators had identified the remains of Robert Ronald “Bobbie” Soden.


