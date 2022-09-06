FORT MYERS — Police have identified the body of another victim of a suspected serial killer from the 1990s.
The Fort Myers Police Department announced Tuesday that its investigators had identified the remains of Robert Ronald “Bobbie” Soden.
Soden is believed to be one of the men killed by Daniel Conahan, who was dubbed “the Hog Trail Killer” after he was connected to a series of bodies in Sarasota, Lee and Charlotte counties.
The remains, often skeletonized, that were found to be connected to the Hog Trail Killer were typically mutilated and naked.
The victim last had contact with friends and family when he was 30 years old, according to authorities.
Conahan has only been convicted of one killing — that of 21-year-old Richard Montgomery in Charlotte County — and is currently on death row in Florida State Prison.
However, authorities allege he is responsible for a total of eight killings in the three counties between 1994 and 1997.
Soden’s remains were originally found in 2007, in a wooded area in eastern Fort Myers.
His body was later identified through the Fort Myers Police Department’s Cold Case Unit, working with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Paragon Nanolabs, a private DNA analysis company.
In 2021, the Cold Case Team for the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office identified the body of another man believed to be one of Conahan’s victims — Gerald “Jerry” Lombard, previously known as “John Doe 1.”
Lombard, originally from Massachusetts, was 32 when he died. His body was found in 1994 by a local worker, near Wyandotte Avenue and Tulip Street in northern Charlotte County.
Other remains were found in rural, wooded areas of North Port as well.
Authorities alleged Conahan targeted white men between 20 and 35, typically transients. He would ask them to go into nearby woods and take nude pictures for money, investigators detail.
Law enforcement has said that the recent identifications have been due to new methods of genetic testing and genealogy, which have created larger pools of DNA for them to search the bodies against.
