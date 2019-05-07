PUNTA GORDA — Police identified the body of a man found dead around 7 a.m. Monday in the Peace River.

Robert Allan Sloan, 68, of Chestertown, Maryland, had been living on a vessel in the area, according to Punta Gorda Police Department Lt. Dylan Renz.

Sloan was spotted by a boater Monday morning, who contacted the police department. They recovered the body and worked to identify him.

The cause of death had not yet been determined Monday afternoon, but Renz said the death did not appear suspicious.

“We’re still waiting for the full report from the medical examiner, but the preliminary investigation has not uncovered any evidence of foul play,” he said.

