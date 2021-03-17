North Port Police are investigating a drive-by shooting on the 5000 block of Jody Avenue Wednesday morning.

No one was injured. Police say it appears to be an isolated incident.

Witnesses described a dark-windowed black Nissan, likely a late 2000s model Altima, that then headed toward Port Charlotte.

Someone claiming to be a neighbor posted on the NPPD's Facebook page that he heard eight shots.

