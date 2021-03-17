North Port Police are investigating a drive-by shooting on the 5000 block of Jody Avenue Wednesday morning.
No one was injured. Police say it appears to be an isolated incident.
Witnesses described a dark-windowed black Nissan, likely a late 2000s model Altima, that then headed toward Port Charlotte.
Someone claiming to be a neighbor posted on the NPPD's Facebook page that he heard eight shots.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.