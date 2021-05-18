Punta Gorda death investigation

The Punta Gorda Police Department conducted a death investigation on Tuesday on the 100 block of Tropicana Drive.

There was limited information available on Tuesday.

The death does not appear to be crime related at this time, and there is no danger to the public, PGPD said.

