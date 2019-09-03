PUNTA GORDA — The Punta Gorda Police Department is investigating a theft reported Aug. 25 at ACME Bicycle Shop, 615 Cross St., Punta Gorda.

The manager of the store told an officer while reviewing video surveillance of customers on Aug. 27, she believed a female and two males had been involved in three thefts the afternoon of Aug. 25.

The manager told the officer she was not present during the theft but would put together the video surveillance, photos, and inventory for further investigation.

On Aug. 30, the bike shop posted photos of the alleged suspects on Facebook, asking anyone who recognizes them to contact the Punta Gorda Police Department.

The police department can be reached at 941-639-4111.

