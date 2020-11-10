A North Port man was arrested after he texted 911 about 35 times saying “nuclear attack imminent,” “USA having a breakdown,” and “the FBI having a breakdown.”
Dispatch attempted to gain more information from the texter, but he would not answer any questions, authorities said.
The cell phone’s location was tracked to a parking lot on the 5100 block of Taylor Road in Charlotte County, where deputies found Karoly Golarits, 51, on his cellphone with a long string of text messages on the screen.
When Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputies made contact with Golarits, the text messages stopped coming in. He denied that he was sending texts, but his phone number matched the number sending the erratic texts to 911 dispatch.
Golarits told deputies, “I can text 911 as much as I want.”
He was arrested by CCSO Friday on a charge of misuse of 911 system. He was released the following day on $500 bond.
