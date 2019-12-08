PUNTA GORDA — The holiday season is known for its traditions and in Punta Gorda, a more recent seasonal trend seems to go the way of pickleball problems at Gilchrist Park.
Conflict between players and some West Retta Esplanade residents go back years, but those issues of noise, parking (and more) came to head in December 2018 when play at the park turned into a community-wide debate.
That discussion then led to the City Council establishing an ordinance in January 2019 that limited play on four of the eight courts, among other restrictions and changes.
The leftovers of that conflict were regurgitated Nov. 23, 2019, when players set up a temporary net on a fifth court at the Gilchrist Park courts, prompting a call to the Punta Gorda Police Department.
It could not be determined who called the police but the call was made around 10 a.m. on Nov. 23, according to a PGPD incident report.
Police responded to an anonymous complaint stating there was a "numerous amount of pickleball players" using five pickleball nets, whereas only four nets are authorized by the city to be used at the public courts.
The officer made contact with Jeffrey Gately − a resident of West Retta and pickleball player − at the courts, according to the PGPD incident report; no citations were given.
Gately said they were only using four courts the whole time but were avoiding one "city-designated" court because it was a "hot box."
"It’s a hot box where they put the sound barriers," Gately told the Sun. "Three people went down (that day) from heat exhaustion."
The National Weather Service recorded a high of 83 degrees that day with a low of 60.
When asked by the officer to remove the net, Gately refused and asked the officer to show him a city ordinance to do so.
"It was not my net," Gately said. "The officer asked for my identification and the reason for that I have no idea except that I was playing at the time when the officer walked up ... I don’t know who brought the net."
In the report, PGPD Officer Brandon Meddaugh wrote that around this time, "pickleballing began to cease on the courts and multiple players began to swarm around me."
Gately claims that no one was "swarming" but, rather, players had a keen interest in what was going on.
"We were permitted to play on four courts and that's what we were doing," Gately said. "We didn't use the (city's) court because it was too hot so we created another. Our simple response was that we were only playing on four courts. The fifth court wasn’t being played on."
In the report, Meddaugh wrote Gately stated that having temporary nets was never brought before the City Council, nor was there a vote on the issue so the need to remove the net was insufficient.
Meddaugh wrote that he later determined through PGPD supervisors that only a maximum of four courts are to be used at a time and temporary nets are not allowed; however, no specific "findings were yielded (in his and other officers' search of) the city's code of ordinances" regarding temporary nets, according to the incident report.
"Where’s that stipulation in the ordinance," Gately told the Sun. "They called in more officers because they didn’t have the validity in asking us to take the net down. We were only playing on four courts. People bring their own sports equipment to the park everyday ... I live near the park. They bring volleyball nets, basketball, baseball and football."
The net was eventually removed by a pickleballer who took claim as a representative of the group despite many players standing by their refusal due to insufficient legal grounds.
"We wouldn’t have been playing there on that day had it not been for 220 players being on a tournament taking up the courts at Pickleplex (a pickleball-designated court at Florida Southwestern State College)," Gately said. "We'd rather play at Pickleplex. We want to be good neighbors."
City staff has no plans in modifying the ordinance as it is written, according to City Communications Manager Melissa Reichert.
"Directives regarding these pickleball courts stem from the January 2, 2019 City Council meeting," Reichert wrote in an email to the Sun, "that there are (only) four pickleball courts available for play in Gilchrist Park. The courts open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. No temporary nets are allowed to be used on the courts."
