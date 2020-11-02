A Port Charlotte home caregiver stole a credit card from a dying hospice patient in the final moments of her life, police say.
The BrightStart home health aide, Kimberley Diggins, 37, visited a home to care for a woman who had stage 4 pancreatic cancer and was on multiple narcotics for pain management, which ultimately put her in a comatose state.
Walmart surveillance showed that three young children used the stolen card at the Port Charlotte Walmart and bought over $700 worth of items, police say. The juveniles were arrested by Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputies.
Diggins gave the stolen credit card to her son and friends, an arrest report says. She told the children that the credit card was stolen and the people it belonged to “would not be around much longer and would not miss it,” according to one of the children’s statements to deputies.
Diggins began her employment at BrightStar Care Aug. 13. She allegedly stole the credit card on Sept. 2.
“Kimberly was fully aware that the victim was over 60 years of age and on her deathbed,” an arrest report states.
The victim has since died.
Diggins was arrested Oct. 26 by CCSO on charges of fraud-impersonating or using the ID of another person without consent, contributing to delinquency by causing child to commit delinquent act, grand theft property more than $750 but less than $5,000, and exploitation of elderly or disabled adult less than $20,000.
She posted a $12,000 bond and was released from the Charlotte County Jail on Oct. 27.
