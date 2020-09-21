Paul Louis Scribner

A woman was sent to the hospital for injuries following months of physical and sexual abuse, she told deputies.

Paul Louis Scribner Sr., 38, was arrested last week by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of battery and four counts of sexual battery.

For the three months leading up to the arrest, Scribner did not allow the woman to leave her home by herself and limited her communication by smashing her cellphones and throwing them in the trash, according to an arrest report.

Scribner has been arrested 10 times for battery charges, and also for kidnapping, court records show. The Punta Gorda man’s booking sheet notes that he is a white power/white supremacist associate with a swastika tattoo on his right shin.

He was booked into the Charlotte County Jail with no bond. 

