A Punta Gorda man who was arrested on a child neglect charge in June was arrested again Wednesday on a charge of child abuse.
A female victim called the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday afternoon because she said Richard Ermand Carbone, 47, was becoming physical with her. He pushed another victim, who was holding Carbone's child, onto the ground, according to an arrest report. While a victim attempted to call police, Carbone attacked her and smashed her phone onto the ground, police say.
Carbone was arrested by CCSO deputies Wednesday on charges of battery on a person 65 years or older, willfully abusing a child without great bodily harm and battery by intentional touch or strike.
In June, Carbone was arrested on a child abuse charge.
The man’s child was found in dangerous conditions in the June incident when deputies were searching for his wife, Debra L. Carbone, 46, who had an arrest warrant for grand theft.
In the home, there was trash, clothing and knives lying around on the floor and tables, and a small hatchet on the barstool by the front door. A baby booster seat was next to a glass table that had a white powdery film on it, according to an arrest report.
The couple’s little girl was found in a diaper overflowing with urine, the June arrest report states. The baby also allegedly had a bad diaper rash and multiple bug bites on her legs and back.
Dirty dishes and old food covered the home’s kitchen counters, an open bottle of bleach was found on the stove top, and the sink was full of dirty dishes and molded food, a report stated. The back bedroom had another glass table with dirt, cigarette butts, and what appeared to be drug paraphernalia. In Richard Carbone’s pocket, deputies reportedly found a small syringe containing a clear liquid that tested positive for methamphetamine.
Richard Carbone was arrested in June on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and neglect of a child without great bodily harm.
But in July, the State Attorney’s Office chose not file a child abuse charge, citing “insufficient evidence to prove beyond reasonable doubt,” court records show. Prosecutors also declined to charge Carbone with a possession of drug paraphernalia charge.
He was released from jail July 8 on $1,000 bond.
After his arrest Wednesday, he is being held at the Charlotte County Jail with no bond.
