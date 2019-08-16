PUNTA GORDA — Police are looking for two suspects in a distraction theft at Fishermen's Village earlier this week.
According to a Facebook post, two females entered the Sea Spirit store on Aug. 14 and were greeted by an employee. One kept the employee busy, while the other suspect went into the employee's purse and took cash and several credit cards.
The two females then made several purchases of gift cards at local Publix Supermarkets, totaling more than $1,200, before the victim even discovered the credit cards were missing.
The suspects are described as black females in their late 20s or early 30s. One suspect reportedly had a heavy build with short black hair and was wearing white pants with green and black colors. The other had an average build, was wearing a brown fedora-style hat, blue jeans and a butterfly pendant, according to a Punta Gorda Police news release.
The two drove a maroon vehicle.
Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (3477). Tipsters can be anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.
