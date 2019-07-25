PUNTA GORDA — Punta Gorda police officers are trying to identify a man wanted for a grand theft of groceries from Publix at 3491 Tamiami Trail.

The same suspect attempted to steal from the same store days earlier but was deterred by employees, according to a PGPD Facebook post.

He is described as a white male with dark hair in his late 30's or early 40's. He may have left the scene in a dark orange Chevrolet HRR, but the vehicle is not confirmed.

The suspect is believed to have been involved in other area thefts as well.

Anyone with information can contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS to remain anonymous, and be eligible for a cash reward.

