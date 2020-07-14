An Englewood woman was arrested after allegedly breaking into her neighbor's pool to go skinny dipping, the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported.
Capri Wiedemann, 22, was seen on surveillance video on July 11 by the homeowner, who was watching from Canada. He recognized her as his next door neighbor on Crestview Drive.
Charlotte County Sheriff's deputies arrived and found Wiedemann in the swimming pool naked, according to an arrest affidavit. She was detained after she got out and got dressed, the report stated.
The homeowner said in the last few months, Wiedemann had been informed to stop using the pool multiple times due to insurance issues. She had been sent a certified letter addressing the issue, and he had placed numerous No Trespassing signs around his property.
He also had new locks placed on the screen doors to keep her out, but the screen appeared to have been cut to gain entry. Deputies had taken a burglary report the day before at the home after the screen was cut. A steak knife was left, along with 12 keys on a ring and a pair of female underwear.
Wiedemann claimed to know nothing about it. After being detained, she said the neighbors allowed her to use the pool. At her home, several steak knives were found in the kitchen that matched the one found at the scene of the burglary.
Wiedemann's mother told cops her daughter swims in the pool every other day. She was charged with burglary and criminal trespassing.
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.