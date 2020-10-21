Almost a year after an attempted kidnapping near Ollie’s Pond Park in Port Charlotte, a suspect was arrested.
On Nov. 7, 2019 around 6:45 am, a woman was jogging on York Avenue near the intersection of Felda Street and Ollie’s Pond Park.
A man slapped her on the buttocks, grabbed her by the hands, picked her up, dragged her into the woods, and slammed her onto the ground, police say.
As he stood over her, the woman tried to fight back, but was unsuccessful.
The victim attempted to “talk the suspect down” by asking questions and “speaking spiritually,” police say. The suspect ultimately held her hand and told her to go home. The woman suffered minor injuries, deputies reported.
Detectives canvassed the neighborhood, ultimately to no avail.
But last week, there was a breakthrough.
The jacket the woman wore when the attempted kidnapping occurred had blood on it, which detectives believed to be from the suspect.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement, last week, reported a CODIS (Combined DNA Index System) hit that matched Victor Brown Jr.
Detectives found that the 24-year-old Port Charlotte man lived about 1,500 feet away from where the attempted kidnapping occurred.
Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Brown on Tuesday night on charges of kidnapping a person to facilitate a felony and violation of probation or community control.
Five days before his Tuesday arrest related to the attempted kidnapping, Brown was involved in a foot chase with CCSO deputies in the area of Starlite Lane in Port Charlotte. He was arrested that Thursday on charges of loitering and prowling and resisting an officer without violence.
He is being held at the Charlotte County Jail with no bond.
