PUNTA GORDA — An investigation into a stolen pickup led to the arrest of two teenagers near Burnt Store Road, police reported Friday.
On Aug. 8 a Punta Gorda man reported that someone stole his Ford F-150 from his driveway while he was sleeping. The man said the keys were in the ignition and the truck contained tools that he used every day at work. The truck was there at about 1 a.m. when he took his dog out, but was gone at 5 a.m. The dog did not bark during the night. He also said the truck only had three gallons of gas in it.
Charlotte County Sheriff deputies were investigating a nearby vehicle burglary that had occurred during the same time frame and found it to be linked to the case.
On Aug. 10, deputies in DeSoto County discovered the truck parked alongside Dishong Road near Country Road 760.
DeSoto County noticed the hood was up and an SUV was parked directly in front of the truck, also with its hood up, as if someone was trying to jump start one of the jump vehicle. Deputies spoke with a young male who was doing just that. As the deputy pulled up behind the red truck, the parking lights flashed and someone drove the red SUV away, leaving the truck behind.
The DeSoto deputies marked the stolen truck with crime scene tape, and Charlotte County deputies arrived to collect evidence. The Charlotte County deputy noticed the truck had been damaged.
Thursday night, a deputy spotted the SUV, which had also been listed as stolen, on Burnt Store Road near Royal Poinciana. A deputy followed the SUV, but officers were told to back off the stolen vehicle.
Meanwhile, a deputy in a CCSO aircraft watched from above as two people bailed from the vehicle and ran away, as the vehicle coasted forward at a slow speed and came to rest, striking the front wall of a home.
A deputy caught up to the two males, one who was headed toward a canal and the other in a field. Deputies found a semi-automatic handgun in one of the teen’s front pockets.
James Westberry, 14, of Arcadia, was charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle, grand theft of property less than $5,000 and resisting an officer without violence.
Mason Adkins, 16, of Punta Gorda, was charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, and resisting an officer without violence.
Email: sue.erwin@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.