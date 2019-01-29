The Punta Gorda Police Department is reviewing its policies after a 76-year-old volunteer crashed the department’s new patrol boat on New Year’s Eve.
Volunteer Thomas McAlear was operating the 21-foot-long marine vessel in Charlotte Harbor near Fishermen’s Village around 9:40 p.m. when the boat collided with a marker pylon. McAlear was alone at the time, and department policy calls for volunteers to patrol in pairs, according to PGPD Lt. Justin Davoult.
McAlear was transported to Lee Memorial Hospital after the accident with non-life-threatening injuries, the department stated. He is no longer a volunteer with the department, Davoult said.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating the crash.
“We are very thankful that the volunteer operating the boat did not incur life-threatening injuries,” wrote PGPD Chief Pam Davis in an email to the Sun. “The entire department is extremely disappointed about the damage to our vessel and I want to personally apologize to our citizens that this unfortunate incident happened; it has negatively impacted our marine program.”
The hull of the vessel suffered heavy damage in the front, but a full assessment of the damage has yet to be completed, according to Davoult. The new vessel was insured, and the insurance claim is still being processed.
The City Council approved the purchase of the new vessel in October 2018 for $97,500, which was funded with grant money from the West Coast Inland Navigation District, a multi-county special taxing authority encompassing Charlotte, Lee, Manatee, and Sarasota counties.
The new vessel replaced a 13-year-old boat that was in need of significant repair, according to city documents. The hull and the deck of the older vessel were separating and the dive door was no longer water-tight.
In addition to FWC’s investigation, PGPD is completing an administrative review “looking at the incident as a whole” to determine if there were any violations of directives, policies or training, according to Davis.
“The review will also determine if any changes need to be made to our policies and training,” Davis wrote. “I also believe it is important to note that our marine volunteers are highly skilled captains and must meet strict qualifications before they can be a member of the Marine Volunteer Unit. They have volunteered thousands of hours annually without incident to help us keep our waterways safe.”
PGPD has one full-time marine patrol officer as well as trained marine volunteers who patrol the 55 miles of canal systems and surrounding waterways in the city.
The volunteer marine unit was formed in 1997 with 11 volunteers and was tasked with patrolling the canals of Punta Gorda Isles, Burnt Store Isles and the local portion of the Peace River.
The city’s volunteers in policing program now includes more than 80 active volunteers who assist in nearly every part of the police department including patrol and traffic, marine patrol, records, community services, criminal investigations, community garden management, fingerprinting and the police pension board.
Volunteers are on-call for boating emergencies and any water-related incident such as sinking boats, boat fires, or missing persons. The marine volunteers logged 2,282 hours in fiscal year 2017, providing 2,100 miles of patrol coverage.
