It felt like the air was sucked out of the room when a $3 million cost increase was revealed for the redesign of Ponce de Leon Park in Punta Gorda.
"We've been at $1 million for years on this project," said Mayor Nancy Prafke at Wednesday's City Council Meeting. "We don't have the money to do this … the park's not getting done."
City staff presented its latest review for the project at 3400 Ponce de Leon Parkway, which showed a total estimated cost of almost $4 million instead of earlier estimates of just over $1 million.
Why did the cost go up so much?
"This initial $1 million construction cost estimate was based on the work of a group of undergraduate engineering students from Florida Gulf Coast University in the spring of 2016," said Mitchell Austin, the city's urban design planner.
Austin said that that work included a conceptual design and basic cost estimates, later further developed by James W. Herston, a local, state-certified engineer working on a volunteer basis.
"Where we are at today," Austin said, "with utility costs and other deficiencies with seawall, boardwalk and other areas, based on the information that was discovered through the course of the project … the engineering design changes have pushed the construction cost estimates to the point we are at today."
What are the deficiencies?
In their inspections of the park, Weiler Engineering − the city's consultant for the project − found cracks on the fishing pier's concrete pilings, rot and decay on the boardwalk, and a seawall with missing panels and erosion, among other issues.
These issues — along with parking lot reconfiguration, a new restroom, new pavilions, upgrades to electrical and utilities and furnishing like benches and grills — amounted to a new estimated construction cost of around $3.7 million.
"We have costs in here associated with pier, seawall and boardwalk issues that were not in the initial costs," said City Manager Howard Kunik. "That’s a significant amount of dollars. We have about $450,000 set aside for utilities (alone).
What's the future of the project?
"This is a wish list," said Vice Mayor Lynne Matthews. "We have to figure out a way to cut this (down) real quick or not make the improvements. In corporate America, you don’t spend what you don’t have. That’s the way we need to look at this … find a way to make it work or not do it."
Back to the drawing board…
Ultimately, Kunik said city staff would return to the council with a list of items that can be removed from the project.
"We have work to do," Kunik said.
IN OTHER NEWS
City OKs new spot for Peace River Wildlife rehab center
Due to "decrepit conditions" at their current facility at Ponce Park in Punta Gorda, the Peace River Wildlife Center is looking for a new full-time location.
As a stop-gap, they plan to purchase properties at 223 and 227 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., formerly Millennium Lab.
The City Council approved the center's application for temporary use, allowing them to operate there until 2022.
"The conditions we are working in in our decrepit building is getting quite desperate," said Callie Stahl, PRWC executive director. "We found this as an excellent solution for our problem."
