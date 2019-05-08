Students and staff were evacuated from Port Charlotte Adventist School at 2100 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte, Wednesday afternoon due to a hydrochloric acid spill.
Charlotte County Fire & EMS responded with a special operations squad to test the chemical, according to spokesperson Todd Dunn. The Charlotte County Building Department also responded to inspect the building and ensure it was safe to reenter.
Students were transported to local hospitals as a precaution due to headaches and other complaints. Twenty-one were taken to Fawcett Hospital, while 20 were transported to Bayfront Health Port Charlotte. There were two additional walk-ins at Fawcett Memorial Hospital, Dunn said.
Pastor Brian Cassell, from the school, released a statement saying the health and safety of its students is a top priority.
“By recommendation of emergency management services and out of an abundance of caution, we have transported all Port Charlotte Adventist students to a local medical facility to ensure all students are safe,” he said. “All parents have been contacted. Administration is and will continue to cooperate with authorities.”
Charlotte Fire & EMS said in a tweet “Our Hazmat Unit mitigated the hydrochloric acid spill by removing the part of the closet where the spill occurred.”
There were no reports of any serious injuries, the agency said.
According to information from the Environmental Protection Agency: "Hydrochloric acid is corrosive to the eyes, skin, and mucous membranes. Acute (short-term) inhalation exposure may cause eye, nose, and respiratory tract irritation and inflammation and pulmonary edema in humans."
It can be used as a cleaning ingredient.
