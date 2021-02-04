A half-acre brush fire was reported between Seacrest Drive and Vega Avenue in Port Chatlotte, Thursday afternoon around 4:30. The fire was beleived to be at a homeless camp according Todd Dunn, Public Relations Manager/PIO for Charlotte County Fire/EMS. One minor injury was reported and person refused treatment.
