PUNTA GORDA— Rival schools Charlotte High and Port Charlotte High are uniting for a night to honor a slain student.
Khyler Edman, 15, was killed in September while defending his 5-year-old sister when his home was broken into, authorities have said.
When the two schools' varsity football teams face-off Friday night, the student governments from both schools are asking all spectators to wear white to honor Khyler, who attended Charlotte High School.
Charlotte High School Principal Cathy Corsaletti said her student government leaders came to her after Khyler's death to brainstorm ideas about how to best honor his memory.
“By both schools coming together and joining and wearing the same color, which has never happened before, it's very powerful,” CHS senior and student government member Stephen Cassarella said.
Corsaletti said: “This typical rivalry game will kind of bring the community together."
The Student Government Association (SGA) at CHS will distribute 1,000 blue and white Khyler bracelets, and 200 Khyler pins to put on lanyards they wear.
Principal of Port Charlotte High School Lou Long said he feels proud to see two schools come together to support Khyler Edman and his family.
"The game will be played, but what will always be remembered is the feeling of community that we will all share during this difficult time," Long said.
Before the game, there will be a moment of silence held for Khyler, and members of the SGA will release paper lanterns.
“It speaks volumes for what our kids are all about," Corsaletti said. "When something tragic like this happens, they come together, it’s not about being a Pirate or a Tarpon anymore, it's about being a student community that's lost one of its members," she said.
The game is at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Charlotte High School in Punta Gorda.
Here are some other ways Khyler has been recently honored...
Superintendent mention
At October's Charlotte County School Board meeting Tuesday night, Superintendent Steve Dionisio spoke briefly about Khyler.
"My condolences to family and friends of Khyler Edman," he said, "He really is a local hero, he died protecting his baby sister, really, he's a hero," Dionisio said.
Permanent memory
Liz Ramsey, a tattoo artist at After Inked the Guest Spot in Port Charlotte said she recently tattooed a portrait of Khyler on the leg of his mother, Jessica English.
Ramsey said she has known Jessica for a long time.
"Being able to memorialize him on his parent, it’s a really good honor," Ramsey told The Sun.
