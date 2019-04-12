A Port Charlotte couple was arrested Wednesday by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office on charges of animal cruelty and the abandonment of an animal.
Susana Padilla DeLeon, 54, and Lazaro De Jesus DeLeon, 62, were originally charged back in January for the alleged abuse and neglect of their 12-year-old dog, Madeline Chanelle, described as a silver and white, female adult, poodle mix.
The couple brought the animal to the Animal Welfare League in Charlotte County on January 7 to have it euthanized, according to Brian Jones, division manager with Charlotte County Animal Control.
“They took their dog to the shelter to sign it over so it could be euthanized,” Jones said. “At that time, they claimed the dog was old, deaf and blind. The staff at the Animal Welfare League contacted our department to let us know that the dog appeared to be severely neglected.”
Jones said the dog was described as having “severe matting on her face” which prevented her from seeing and hearing and noted that the dog’s ears were “severely infected” causing “bleeding and ulcerations”.
“The dog was also diagnosed with a grade-two dental disease and had multiple mammary masses,” Jones said. “The dog was also un-spayed. Overall, the dog had a low body score (indicating neglect) and was in severe pain.”
Jones said Animal Control confiscated the dog and transported it to a veterinarian for a full exam and treatment. After the dog was treated and groomed, she regained partial sight and hearing.
Both Susana and Lazaro were charged on January 14 with one-count of abandonment of animals and one count of cruelty to animals.
“The abandonment charge is a first-degree misdemeanor,” Jones said. “The animal cruelty charge is a third-degree felony. Both could result in jail time and/or fines.”
After Madeline was all cleaned up and discharged by the veterinarian, Jones said that she was “rehomed” by someone in their department.
The case has been filed with State Attorney’s Office; however, there is no set timeline, Jones said. Since their arrest on Wednesday, both Susana and Lazaro have bonded out of jail.
