Deputies from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s narcotics unit busted a Port Charlotte couple for possession of drugs, including fentanyl, methamphetamine and marijuana Thursday.
Arrested were Brandon Tufts, 35, and Jennifer Orlick, 38, who are being held at the Charlotte County Jail without bond.
A small child was in the home and released to the Department of Children and Families, according to the CCSO.
The CCSO executed a search warrant at the 18000 block of Eblis Avenue, which was being investigated for suspected drug activity.
When deputies arrived, they met with the homeowner, Tufts, and advised him that they would be conducting a search of the residence.
According to the CCSO statement, Tufts began to resist and yelled to his girlfriend Orlick, who was in the home, to lock the door. He was handcuffed and taken to a patrol vehicle until completion of the search.
As deputies approached the residence, Orlick ran and locked the sliding door in an effort to prevent them from entering, authorities said.
In order to make sure she was not arming herself, deputies removed the screen and blinds from an open window, and through the window, Orlick was advised that deputies had a search warrant and she was asked to open the door and step outside.
Deputies got the front door open, at which time Orlick exited with the child.
After a search of the home, deputies discovered the following:
• 5.5 grams of fentanyl, divided into smaller baggies
• 11.6 grams of marijuana (neither suspect possessed a medical marijuana card)
• 37.9 grams of unidentified substances, being sent for testing
• 2 grams of methamphetamine
• Over $1,150 in cash
• and miscellaneous other paraphernalia, including straws with residue, and a scale.
Deputies also found a plastic baggie and two additional cut straws — each with fentanyl residue, as well as a used needle, in a trash can located next to the bed where the child slept.
