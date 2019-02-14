The wife of a former Port Charlotte doctor was sentenced to 16 months in federal prison and ordered to pay nearly $200,000 in restitution after pleading guilty to healthcare fraud in July.
Lisa McLaren Janick, 48, of Port Charlotte, falsified documents related to patients from her husband’s medical office, Janick Medical Group. She created referrals for patients to receive home health services, when she knew they were not entitled to such services, according to a release from the Department of Justice.
She pleaded guilty to the charges in July. Her husband, John Janick, was previously sentenced to five months in prison for obstruction of a federal audit, after claiming a third-party employer was paying rent for office space utilized by his wife. In fact, she was using the space for free.
Lisa Janick will be required to complete 36 months of supervised release after her 16 months in prison. She is ordered to participate in a mental health treatment program, is prohibited from incurring new credit charges, opening lines of credit, or obligating herself for a major purchase without advance approval from her probation officer. Her probation officer must be provided access to any requested financial information.
The Janicks together will be required to pay $196,170 in restitution to Medicare.
