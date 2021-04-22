PORT CHARLOTTE — A Port Charlotte family is safe but without a home after their house on the 3500 block of Harbor Boulevard caught fire Wednesday evening, according to Charlotte County Fire/EMS.
The fire, which started around 5:30 p.m., was contained to one room, but the rest of the home was damaged by heavy smoke.
The department posted on Facebook that the cause of the fire was apparently accidental due to an electrical issue with a multi-plug strip where a window air conditioning unit was in use.
