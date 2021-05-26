PORT CHARLOTTE — Rumors had been swirling for weeks.
Facebook posts demanded, “Is Cheddar’s coming to Port Charlotte? Real news or fake news?”
According to information from the Charlotte County Planning and Zoning Division, a Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen really is coming to the former TGI Friday’s site at 18600 Veterans Blvd.
After final site plan approval, expected in June, and permitting beginning this summer, plans include tearing down the TGI Friday’s building, reworking existing utilities, adding grease traps and, of necessity, eliminating a few parking spaces.
The Cheddar’s chain will likely implement a prototype more than 2,000 square feet larger than the old Friday’s.
Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen is best known for scratch-made comfort-food staples like honey-butter croissants, chicken pot pie, hand-battered chicken tenders and in-house-smoked baby back ribs.
According to Mashed.com, over 90% of what Cheddar’s serves really is made in house from scratch, by cooks who arrive at work by 6 a.m. to prep meat and bake pies.
Doug Rogers and Aubrey Good opened the first Cheddar's in Arlington, Texas, in 1979. It juggled through multiple corporate hands before Orlando-based Darden Restaurants absorbed it in 2017.
Darden now operates 180 Cheddar’s in 28 states, among more than 1,800 full-service restaurants throughout the United States and Canada, including Bahama Breeze, The Capital Grille, Eddie V's, LongHorn Steakhouse, Olive Garden, Seasons 52 and Yard House.
“The consumer is telling us … they want to get back inside the restaurant,” Darden CEO Gene Lee said at a January conference. “They want to get back out and socialize with their friends.”
Soon they can do just that at a new Cheddar’s filling the 135-mile gap between the Fort Myers and Pinellas Park stores.
