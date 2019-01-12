PORT CHARLOTTE — It’s high time Port Charlotte had a medicinal marijuana dispensary, some might say.
Curaleaf is opening a marijuana dispensary this spring in Kings Crossing, Curaleaf, spokesperson Michelle Terrell confirmed Friday.
“It’s about being able to provide a patient in the community with access to medicinal marijuana,” Terrell said. “It’s an option for many patients, depending on their medical condition and what their physician recommends.”
Curaleaf cultivates a variety of THC and CBD-dominant strains, offering concentrates, oils, topicals, capsules, vapes and sublinguals (which is a tab you put under your tongue).
“It’s a welcome thing,” said Dr. Dan Smith, an anesthesiologist who operates Liberate Medical Marijuana Physician Centers in Port Charlotte. “We have plenty of CVS and Walgreens nearby that dispense medication. This is another medication, so patients shouldn’t have to drive over to the next county to get it.”
Liberate Physician Centers’ Port Charlotte location has about 850 patients, with 400 being over the age of 65, Smith said.
Curaleaf, the budding business, has 21 dispensaries in Florida, including Fort Myers, St. Petersburg, Tampa and Bonita Springs.
Patients don’t even have to go into the store to fulfill their medication needs. They can place an order online via its website, www.curaleaf.com, for in-store pick-up or free delivery.
Discounts are offered throughout the year to senior citizens, military veterans, pediatric patients and recipients of government financial assistance.
The dispensary will be at 1932 Kings Highway in Kings Crossing in Port Charlotte. The strip mall also houses a Winn-Dixie, Bealls Outlet, and soon-to-open Green Tequila restaurant.
Recently, another business, VidaCann had announced plans to also locate a dispensary in Charlotte County. A call to the company was not immediately returned.
