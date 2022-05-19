PORT CHARLOTTE — Assembled on the field of Charlotte Sports Park, hundreds of black-and-red clad students prepared for the rest of their lives.
The graduating class of Port Charlotte High School was the only team on the ballpark Wednesday night, with a cheering crowd for them nearly filling the stadium.
By the time the students and faculty filed into their seats on the field, the sun had set behind the walls of the stadium — providing shade to everyone in attendance.
"Congratulations, we did it," said senior Xavier Gauthier, speaking to his classmates at the graduation ceremony. "More importantly, we did it together."
Gauthier was one of several students chosen to give an address to the 345 students sitting on the field, the faculty along with the families hoisting signs of support.
At several points in his part of the speech, Gauthier appeared to hold back tears as he recounted the Class of 2022's journey from insecure freshmen to confidant seniors celebrating school spirit.
A major theme from all the speakers was the perseverance shown by the graduating class, especially as they emerged from what Gauthier called "the first normal year since freshman year."
Gauthier and fellow senior Jasmin Ponce recalled the fateful day — March 13, 2020 — when students learned they would not be returning to the school building the next day.
"All we wanted to do was grow up," said Ponce, adding she and many of her classmates were already starting to miss the simpler days of freshman year.
Despite the months of social distancing and remote learning, the Class of 2022 would return to their school and revive their school spirit.
"We showed the rest of the school what it means to be a Pirate," Gauthier exclaimed.
Finishing off the student speeches, senior Nicholas Nease invited his friend Nathan Reid to the stage for a joint address. The two soon-to-be graduates expounded on the need for their classmates to find their passions and pursue them in life after high school.
"After tonight, we're all starting from a blank slate again," Reid said.
Speaking to The Daily Sun before the speech, Nease said he is apprehensive about being sorted with a random roommate when he heads off to Duke University in the fall. Nonetheless, he said he is confident that Port Charlotte High School had prepared him for the future.
"It's something I've worked toward for four years," Nease said.
Ponce plans to attend the University of Florida and study pre-med, with plans to become a surgeon.
"I'm excited," Ponce said.
After the student speeches, Principal Lou Long address the students and gathered faculty for their determination and achievement over the past four years.
Long drew particular attention to students like Madison Davis, the class valedictorian, and Kaitlyn Carey, who successfully submitted an art entry to a national contest.
"I sincerely hope that you will find comfort in looking back on your high school career. And once a Pirate ...," Long said.
"Always a Pirate!" the graduating class shouted back.
