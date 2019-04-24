Effects of consumption, wanderlust, tattoos, and government surveillance were just some of the sources of inspiration for Port Charlotte High School art students in creating artwork for their portfolios.

Junior Kylee Selberg said body modification is an inspiration for her, because “you can express yourself without talking.”

Her dream job is to be a tattoo artist, and she already has had a few people get her drawings tattooed on their bodies, including some of her friends and her mom.

As she describes it, she’s been creating ever since she could hold a pencil.

“I am constantly drawing and sculpting — it really helps my anxiety,” she said. “I’m really closed off until I start to talk about art.”

Art teacher Sule Tugmen said she encourages her students to think outside of the box.

Student work will be on display from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday in the PCHS media center, 18200 Cochran Blvd. The event will also feature live music from the music department.

