Over 400 Port Charlotte High School seniors attended the 2023 Prom Saturday at the Charlotte Harbor Event Center.

Voted by the senior class, this year's prom royalty were Prom King Vince Celis and Prom Queen Victoria Villadarez, with Junior Class 2024 Prince Avery Gauthier and Princess Anandita Carlsen.


   
