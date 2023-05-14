Port Charlotte High School 2023 Senior Class Prom King Vince Celis and Prom Queen Victoria Villadarez with Junior Class of 2024 Prince Avery Gauthier and Princess Anandita Carlsen.
Port Charlotte High School 2023 Prom attendees Jason Ferrara, Samantha Ferguson and Jake Montag
Noelia Pena and Edward Garcia
Jonathan Baldwin and Helena Smith checking in with Brianna White and Joanne Terry at the Port Charlotte High School 2023 held at the Charlotte Harbor Event Center.
Jeremy Ross and Brylee Lauvray strike a pose on the “Hollywood Set.”
Jovan Rodriquez, Dominic Meyers and Alonzo Powell
Jenesis Roberts, Delaini Morris and Daneekah Auguste
Gabriella Mitchell, Kaily Nugent and Gia Greaves vote for their favorite prom royalty.
Miles Smith and Demi Sirisak vote for their favorite prom royalty.
Spencer Swartz, Alyssa Ross, Dita Carlsen and Bryce Eaton
Port Charlotte 2023 seniors and guests having fun on the dance floor at the Port Charlotte High School 2023 held at the Charlotte Harbor Event Center.
The Port Charlotte High School 2023 Prom Royalty Court
Alfred Rodgers, Kaily Nugent, Gia Greaves and Nicholas Cline arrived at the Port Charlotte High School prom in style in a limo driven by Frank Gaiter.
Over 400 Port Charlotte High School seniors attended the 2023 Prom Saturday at the Charlotte Harbor Event Center.
Voted by the senior class, this year's prom royalty were Prom King Vince Celis and Prom Queen Victoria Villadarez, with Junior Class 2024 Prince Avery Gauthier and Princess Anandita Carlsen.
Seniors and guests enjoyed dancing, food and a “Hollywood” theme with a silent movie theater, a Hollywood stage set and an Oscar selfie background.
