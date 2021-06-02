PORT CHARLOTTE — The Friends of the Port Charlotte Library Bookstore's new manager decided to spice up this Saturday's book sale.
Stacey Snyder added a few more elements to the standard Fill a Bag Sale.
From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, visitors are invited to fill a bag for $1, $2 or $3, depending how many books shoppers want to take home. The Friends of the Port Charlotte Library Bookstore and library are at the Cultural Center of Charlotte County, 2800 Aaron St.
The sale will also be accompanied by food trucks, glitter tattoos, the Master Gardeners and Jeanne and Jill, for reading a story with a dog.
"We will have a little bit of everything," said Snyder.
Proceeds from this weekend's sale, as well from the bookstore itself, benefit library programs.
When Snyder became manager a few months ago, she took an interest in making the location more family friendly.
"I love to see people come in and smile," she said. "We've got lollipops for the kids and dog biscuits for the dogs."
Along with the reimagined book sale came a fresh coat of green paint and six weeks worth of renovations.
"I knew the bookstore needed to be freshened up," said Snyder. "By March, the store got new shelves and fresh paint. It has a brighter, more cheerful look to it."
Snyder invited the community's bookworms to attend the book sale on June 5 to stock up.
This Saturday, the library is also kicking off "Tails and Tales," the children and teens' summer reading program, in conjunction with Charlotte County Libraries and History.
The six-week virtual program, curated by librarians, will help young minds stir from the "summer slump."
"Summer reading is important to us because helping students read over their summer break can keep important reading skills on track for the upcoming school year," said Hana Brown, Youth Services Librarian of CCLH. "We want to encourage children and teens to use their imagination to explore the animal kingdom and to grow their reading skills while learning about wildlife and animal folktales."
Kids can also earn rewards by participating.
Stop by your local community library to pickup a summer reading log and a bag of goodies to get started, or register on ReadingRewards. com.
When kids pick up their reading log, they will get to choose a "brag tag" and necklace chain. They can then earn special animal beads for every 20 minutes spent reading.
Kids who read 800 minutes by July 24 can attend the End-of-Summer-Reading Beach Bash on July 31 or enter a ticket in the prize basket raffle.
