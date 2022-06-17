An installation ceremony was held June 8 at Symbiont Services for incoming officers of the Port Charlotte Centennial Lion's Club.
Jim Howarth was elected as the club president for 2022-2023. Howarth has been an active member of the club for the past four years.
Penny Gregrich was elected to serve as the club secretary. The club’s vice-presidents will be Bette Lewis and Jo Bray. Vergne Gregrich will be the treasurer.
Installation was performed by Second Vice District Governor Patty Jean Strong.
“I am looking forward to leading various projects and continuing the Port Charlotte Centennial Lion Club’s commitment to serving the community,” said Howarth.
Since the club’s chartering in 2017, its members have worked on a variety of projects in the local community, such as backpacks for school children, school supplies for the elementary schools, free vision screenings for area daycare facilities, Head Start programs, Project Graduation, the Virginia B Andes Clinic, C.A.R.E., Toys for Tots, Kid Shoes Program by the Kiwanis, and more, Gregrich said in an email.
"Proceeds from past fundraising events have gone to provide scholarships for graduating seniors, eye surgery cases, eye exams and eyeglasses and other causes to which the club has contributed," Gregrich said. "The club is currently collecting used eyeglasses to be distributed on mission trips, and getting re-certified for diabetes and retinopathy screenings for the community."
The Port Charlotte Centennial Lions Club has 18 members and meets on the first Wednesday of the month at 5:30 p.m. at Symbiont Services, 4372 N. Access Road, Englewood.
