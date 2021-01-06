The department store that helped inspire the Christmas "Believe" campaign, announced Wednesday that it will be closing 36 stores in 2021 — one of them being a local chain at the Port Charlotte Town Center mall.
A story from USA Today stated that Macy's will be closing stores in 19 states in 2021.
Barbara Roche, general manager of Port Charlotte Town Center, confirmed the news on Wednesday afternoon.
"Along with the many national retailers and small businesses located at Port Charlotte Town Center, we remain focused on providing an enjoyable experience for our guests while prioritizing safety," Roche said. "Regarding the announced closing of Macy’s, we will be working with all stakeholders to explore potential redevelopment opportunities for the space. Additional details will be shared in the future.”
The Port Charlotte Town Center department store is slated to close by the end of the first quarter of 2021, which ends March 31.
The department store chain announced in February 2020 that it planned to cut 2,000 jobs and close one-fifth of its stores, or roughly 125 locations over the next couple of years. Macy's closed approximately 30 stores last year as part of the plan.
"As previously announced, Macy’s, Inc. is committed to rightsizing our store fleet by concentrating our existing retail locations in desirable and well-trafficked malls," Macy's said in a statement to USA Today on Wednesday. "To that end, we announced several store closures today that align to the guidance we provided in February 2020. These closures bring us closer to achieving the right mix of mall-based stores."
