A Port Charlotte man solicited nudes from a minor by promising gifts in return, police say.
David Michael Bentley, 34, also told the girl that he would buy her a plane ticket in exchange for sex, according to an arrest report.
Bentley was arrested by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of using a computer to seduce or lure a child. He was booked into the Charlotte County Jail on $100,000 bond.
A criminal arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 9.
