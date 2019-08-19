A Port Charlotte man was arrested Sunday after allegedly raping a teenage girl, the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported.
The victim was at the home of Anthony Copper, 19, of the 5200 block of Neville Terrace, Port Charlotte, on Sunday.
The two were playing video games when Copper pushed her down on the bed, wrestling with her, according to an arrest affidavit. He allegedly began getting "too rough" and acting "weird," according to the victim.
The victim said he wouldn't let her go and began touching her inappropriately, then removed her pants and raped her, an arrest affidavit stated.
Forensic evidence reportedly lined up with her allegations. Copper was charged with sexual battery on a victim older than 12 and younger than 18 years of age. His bond at the Charlotte County Jail was set at $200,000 Monday.
