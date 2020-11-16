A Port Charlotte man was arrested on charges of sexual battery on a victim between the ages of 12 and 18.
According to arrest records, Odell Lorenzo McGhee, 38, is accused of sexually abusing a teenage girl repeatedly for four years.
He allegedly forced the girl to perform oral sex and forced her into sexual intercourse on countless occasions, according to an arrest report.
McGhee hired a local attorney who told police that McGhee would not provide any statements.
He was arrested by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office on Friday on two counts of sexual battery by custodian with the victim between 12 and 18 years old. He is being held at the Charlotte County Jail on $500,000 bond.
McGhee has a criminal history in Charlotte County.
He was arrested by CCSO in 2004 on a domestic assault charge, but the State Attorney’s Office did not file any charge, saying it was legally insufficient to prosecute, court records show.
He was arrested again by CCSO in 2006 after deputies found THC and Percocet in his vehicle, records show, but charges were ultimately dismissed.
In another 2006 case, McGhee was arrested after a confidential informant bought crack cocaine from him, arrest records show. He was adjudicated guilty for possession of a controlled substance but an intent to sell charge was dismissed.
His criminal arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 21.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.