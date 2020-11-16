Odell McGhee

A Port Charlotte man was arrested on charges of sexual battery on a victim between the ages of 12 and 18.

According to arrest records, Odell Lorenzo McGhee, 38, is accused of sexually abusing a teenage girl repeatedly for four years.

He allegedly forced the girl to perform oral sex and forced her into sexual intercourse on countless occasions, according to an arrest report.

McGhee hired a local attorney who told police that McGhee would not provide any statements.

He was arrested by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office on Friday on two counts of sexual battery by custodian with the victim between 12 and 18 years old. He is being held at the Charlotte County Jail on $500,000 bond.


McGhee has a criminal history in Charlotte County.

He was arrested by CCSO in 2004 on a domestic assault charge, but the State Attorney’s Office did not file any charge, saying it was legally insufficient to prosecute, court records show.

He was arrested again by CCSO in 2006 after deputies found THC and Percocet in his vehicle, records show, but charges were ultimately dismissed.

In another 2006 case, McGhee was arrested after a confidential informant bought crack cocaine from him, arrest records show. He was adjudicated guilty for possession of a controlled substance but an intent to sell charge was dismissed.

His criminal arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 21.

