PORT CHARLOTTE — A Port Charlotte man was arrested last week for allegedly exposing himself repeatedly in the sight of his neighbors and their children, according to a Charlotte County Sheriff's report.
Investigators received an online tip Dec. 14, 2020, from a neighbor of Arthur Joseph Gadomski, 60, who said they observed the man masturbating inside his residence, in the 1100 block of Corktree Circle, with the bedroom curtains open and in full view of their residence.
The tip also detailed the family's juvenile daughter observing Gadomski masturbating on numerous occasions since December 2019.
The neighbor had previously reported the man to the local authorities, which resulted in a deputy contacting him in May.
At that time, the deputy told Gadomski about the family’s complaint and he told the deputy he did not intend to expose himself.
The neighbor reported that Gadomski could be seen on multiple occasions sitting on the edge of his bed at night with the bedroom lights on while masturbating and sometimes in front of the window.
Another incident was reported in November 2020 when the neighbor located a new battery-operated flashlight sitting next to her vehicle in the driveway of the house. Security camera footage at the neighbor's residence showed Gadomski placing it there.
CCSO reported that the neighbor believed the incidents were continuing and escalating, and that the flashlight was intended for one of her children as a way to communicate across when it was dark outside.
The neighbor also provided digital copies and screenshots of incidents where Gadomski could be seen masturbating in front of the sliding glass door on multiple occasions throughout 2020.
He was also viewed visiting the victim's residence, including driving past and approaching on foot through all hours of the day.
CCSO arrested Gadomski on Jan. 28 and charged him with harassment or cyberstalking of another, and exposure of sexual organs. He was released Jan. 29 on $2,000 bail.
