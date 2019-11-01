Dominic Mucci

PORT CHARLOTTE — A Port Charlotte man was arrested in a drug bust Thursday after the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at his home on the 1100 block of Strasburg Drive.

Dominic Patrick Mucci, 56, was charged with multiple drug offenses.

"I'm very proud of the work my Narcotics Unit is doing to ensure the quality of life for our citizens and to safeguard the future of our children," said Sheriff Bill Prummell in a press release. "I will continue to fight to keep illicit drugs from entering our community."

Law enforcement allegedly found 80 grams methamphetamine, 15.18 grams of cannabis, seven quietiapine fumarate pills, a substance only obtainable by prescription, and a firearm and ammunition.

Nationally on average, the price of crystal meth for a quarter gram is $20, according to crystalmethaddiction.org

Mucci was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a harmful new legend drug without a prescription, and a probation violation.

CCSO wants anyone with knowledge of illegal narcotics activity in Charlotte County to call CCSO's non-emergency number at 941-639-2101.

