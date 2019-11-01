PORT CHARLOTTE — A Port Charlotte man was arrested in a drug bust Thursday after the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at his home on the 1100 block of Strasburg Drive.
Dominic Patrick Mucci, 56, was charged with multiple drug offenses.
"I'm very proud of the work my Narcotics Unit is doing to ensure the quality of life for our citizens and to safeguard the future of our children," said Sheriff Bill Prummell in a press release. "I will continue to fight to keep illicit drugs from entering our community."
Law enforcement allegedly found 80 grams methamphetamine, 15.18 grams of cannabis, seven quietiapine fumarate pills, a substance only obtainable by prescription, and a firearm and ammunition.
Nationally on average, the price of crystal meth for a quarter gram is $20, according to crystalmethaddiction.org
Mucci was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a harmful new legend drug without a prescription, and a probation violation.
CCSO wants anyone with knowledge of illegal narcotics activity in Charlotte County to call CCSO's non-emergency number at 941-639-2101.
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.